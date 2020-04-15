Charles Robert Vest, Jr., passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020. He was born in St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, MD. He is preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Robin Arlene Vest. He was the beloved son of Charles Robert Vest, Sr., and Catherine Patricia Vest. He was the dear brother of James Larrel Vest, Dawn Delana Jones-Rose, and Margaret Nichole Heward. He was the devoted and loving husband of Patricia Ann Vest. He was the cherished father of Tanya Trelana Gibson, Heather Lynn Klipp, Roxanne Mae Constantine, Angel Marie Terry, and Amanda Lynn Lopez. He had 17 beautiful grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Charles was the secretary of the Glen Burnie Elks Lodge 2266. He enjoyed spending time with all of his friends and family, including his Elks family. He had a deep love of music, and he loved making people laugh. His humor and demeanor made him one of a kind. He was loved by many, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Due to the current restrictions, a funeral will not be held at this time, but the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Burnie Elks Lodge 2266.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020