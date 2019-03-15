Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Roesler. View Sign

Charles Thomas (Tom) Roesler of Vienna, Austria and previously from Arnold, MD, passed away on March 3, 2019 from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Francis W. and Katharine (Betty) Roesler of Arnold MD. Tom was the devoted husband of the late Eva Kurzweil Roesler whom he married in May of 1993. Eva was the love of his life, and when she became extremely ill just a few years after their marriage, he spent the rest of his life caring for her.Tom was a graduate of Severn School in Severna Park, MD. He worked for the Roesler Corporation in Glen Burnie, MD, and after he married Eva, he took up residence in Vienna, Austria, where he worked for the Vienna Opera House for nearly 20 years.Tom was well known by his friends as a kind and caring person who always had a kind word and a smile for everyone. He had an avid interest in car racing, skiing, motorcycles, world soccer, and history.He is survived by his brother, Bill Roesler (Joyce) of Severna Park, MD, sister, Kathie Roesler Peterson of Laurel, MD, two nieces, Kara Quihuis (Nick) of Germantown, TN and Erin Thompson (Chris) of Arnold, MD, cousins David Roesler (Patrice) of Raleigh, NC, Lehr Jackson (Julie), Paul Jackson of Baltimore, MD, Richard Lehr (Karen) of Milton, DE, mother in law Eva Kurzweil of Vienna, Austria, and his closest friend Hans Waldauhsl (Ingeborg) also from Austria.A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel Bowie Road, Laurel, MD on Friday, March 22 at 11 am. Cremation services were privateIn liew of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 13611 Laurel Bowie Road, Laurel, MD 20708 or to St., Paul's Lutheran Church, 308 Oak Manor Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Laurel, Maryland 20707 USA

