Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400

Charles Royce Barnes passed away in his home on May 11, 2019, at 86 years of age.Charles was born in Stonewall, Mississippi on September 18, 1932, to Pearl and Alfred Barnes. Before finishing high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves and served briefly during the Korean War. After graduating from Mississippi College, he attended the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, while serving several churches in Mississippi. Charles and family moved to Maryland in 1961 where he was called to be the first pastor of Severna Park Baptist Church. In 1970 he began working for the Baptist Convention of Maryland/Delaware and from 1993 to 2000 he served as the Executive Director of the BCMD. He felt privileged to lead mission trips to Burundi, Rwanda, and to Moldova as part of BCMD partnerships. In retirement, Charles continued to preach and participate in local church work. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, woodworking, the Orioles, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.Charles was preceded in death by his first wife, Laura Sue Barnes. He is survived by his wife Evelyn Barnes, two sisters, Sarah Richardson and Betty Johnson-Bryant, his daughter, Sue Hannahs, along with husband Jeff Hannahs, and his son, David Barnes. Charles will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Andrew Villwock, Leslie Richards, along with husband Nick Richards (parents to Charles' great-grandchildren, Tess, Elle, and Royce), Jessica Phillips, along with husband Alex Phillips, Katie Barnes, and Allison Hannahs. His family will always remember their husband, father and Pop-Pop for his generosity, warmth and unconditional support. A memorial service will be held on June 8 and 1:00 p.m. at Huber Memorial Church, 5700 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD. Online condolences may be made on

