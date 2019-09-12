(age 90) of Bowie MD and Charlottesville VA died Thursday, August 29 of natural causes. He is survived by his wife, Mollie Bender; daughters Beth (Friedmann) and Linda (Boyle) and son Charles (Skip) Bender; six grandchildren; and a great granddaughter. Charlie and Mollie made many friends while living in Bowie from 1968 to 2013. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Charlie worked for the FDA for 30 years. He was an avid gardener and a founding member of the Bowie-Crofton Gardening Club. Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Charlie's life at the First Lutheran Church of Bowie, 12710 Duckettown Road, at 2p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to support diabetes or Alzheimer's research.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019