Charles David Scarlata "Chuck", 69 of Deale, MD, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1949 in Silver Creek, NY to the late Charles and Vivian Scarlata. Chuck's life has been one of service to his family, community and country. He served in the Army Reserves, DC National Guard Division as a Military Police Officer. In his early career Chuck was a postal carrier in his hometown of Silver Creek, NY. After a short tenure with the Post Office, Chuck moved to Washington, DC to join the FBI as a Finger Print Technician. He then joined the Prince George's County Police Department in June 1970 and served for 23 years as a Patrolman and Detective. After retiring from PG County Police, he served for twenty-two years with the Prince George's County Sheriff's Department. Chuck was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, a twenty-year member of Bible Study Fellowship and attended Granite Baptist Church of Glen Burnie, MD. His first priority was his greatest, spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved spending time in the Word and his hobby was completing various home improvement projects both for himself, his wife and his children. In addition to his parents, Chuck was predeceased by his brother, James. He is survived by his wife, Anna M. Scarlata; his children, Shawn (Melissa) Scarlata of Davidsonville, MD, Jamieson (Julie) Scarlata of Mechanicsville, MD, Charles (Stephanie) Scarlata of Edgewater, MD, Christiana (Bino) Harris of Annapolis, MD and Trinity Scarlata of Deale, MD; his four siblings, Jerald Scarlata of Centreville, OH, Joyce Ann Eberl of Buffalo, NY, Rosemary Russo of Silver Creek, NY and Linda Setera of Sebring, FL and his fourteen grandchildren, Trevor, Reese, Ariana, Joseph, Jennifer, Thomas, Owen, Elijah, Ignatius, Vincent, Emanuele, Paolo, Norah and Lucca. Friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, March 29 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. A celebration of Chuck's life will be held on Saturday, March 30 at Granite Baptist Church, 7823 Oakwood Rd., Glen Burnie, MD at 10 am. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Vision International at www.worldvision.org . Online condolences may be offered at: Funeral Home George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

