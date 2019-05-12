Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Smith. View Sign Service Information Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 12 Ridgely Avenue Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Harrington Smith, 90, of Annapolis, died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 6, 2019 from cancer. He was the son of the late Charles Henry Smith and Grace (Sharp) Smith. Chuck was born in South Boston, Virginia, grew up in Washington DC, and attended Western High School. He met his wife, Carolyn W. (Cheney) Smith, while living in Fairway Hills and they married in 1950. They lived almost all of their 67 years of happily married life in Maryland. After working for Citizens Bank of Maryland for forty years, he retired in 1988 as Senior Vice President, having started as a teller. Early in his marriage, he attended Southeastern University and the American Banking Institute at night to get his degree in bookkeeping. When banking became automated, he became the Head of Data Processing. In the sixties, he was a member of Civitan and served as Vice President and then President.Predeceased by his beloved wife in 2017, Chuck is survived by their four children: Linda Moreland, Charles "Randy" Smith (Shirley), Sharon Miles (Michael), and Brian Smith (Jeanne) as well as two sisters: Jaqueline Smith and Julia Boyd Condon. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.Chuck was known for his generosity, gregarious personality, mischievous playfulness, and eternal optimism. In his retirement he became an accomplished woodworker who created beautiful gifts and furniture of fine quality wood for family and friends. He even made wooden toys for hospitalized children. Although he enjoyed boating, it was the belief of his family that most of his boats were actually just big woodworking projects. He and his wife spent many wonderful years traveling this country and Canada together in their RV. Chuck was always appreciative, because he believed that nobody had lived a better life than he. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 1:00 pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A., 12 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ( ).

