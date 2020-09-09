1/
Charles Terry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Thomas Terry, AKA, Chuck, 68, of Pasadena, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born in Baltimore to the late Charles Clinton and Velma Mae Terry. He honorably served his country in the Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. He enjoyed music, computers and had a passion for teaching disabled children. Charles is survived by his loving son Robert; Clinton " Pete" Terry, Linda Malloy, Bruce Terry and their families. Funeral services the family will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved