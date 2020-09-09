Charles Terry

Charles Thomas Terry, AKA, Chuck, 68, of Pasadena, passed away on September 4, 2020. He was born in Baltimore to the late Charles Clinton and Velma Mae Terry. He honorably served his country in the Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. He enjoyed music, computers and had a passion for teaching disabled children. Charles is survived by his loving son Robert; Clinton " Pete" Terry, Linda Malloy, Bruce Terry and their families. Funeral services the family will be private.



