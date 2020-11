Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Tucker Sr., age 86, passed away November 6th 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Charles is survived by his wife, Maxine Tucker; and seven children, Tersheia Day, Deserae Brown, Juanita Durley, Triboro Tucker, Charles Tucker Jr, Chevelle Tucker and Perita Tucker. A public viewing will be held Friday, November 13th from 10-11 a.m. at Reese and Sons Mortuary. The private funeral begins at 11 a.m. and can be viewed via Zoom.



