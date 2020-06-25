Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Tyrone Crowner of Annapolis, MD. passed away June 17, 2020. He is survived by wife Alfreda (Brown) Crowner, Son Tyrone (Tisa) Daughter Tymeka (Paul) Grandchildren Paul Jr., Kenah Johnson, Tyrone Jr., Malik Crowner & DeAndre. Brother Earl Crowner & Host of Family & Friends. Mask Up Visitation will be held on Friday 26th of June from 12 P.M. to 1P.M., Private Memorial & Burial 1P.M. to 2P.M. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fowlers U.M. Church Renovation Fund. 816 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD. 21401. Funeral Home at William Reese & Sons Mortuary, P.A. 1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis, MD. 21401



