Charles V. Distefano
1974 - 2020
Charles Vincent Distefano (Vince, Vinnie), a lifelong resident of Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on June 12th, 2020 at the age of 45. Vince is survived by his parents; his wife, Amy Distefano (nee Richardson); his children, Declan Distefano, stepsons: Aiden and Jacob Stroud, Taylor (Dettinger), and Morgan (Groathman). Vince was born in Baltimore, to Charles Leroy 'Bud' Distefano and Hildamae 'Betty' Distefano (nee Laque) on December 28th, 1974. In his youth, Vince loved spending time with his grandmother in her Broklyn Park home, hunting and fishing with his father, as well he developed a love for skateboarding and X Games. A devoted husband and father, Vince was most passionate about his art, music, family, pups, country, and protecting those he cared about. He worked primarily in abstract, surreal, and graffiti styles of art using a blend of mixed mediums. His tattoo flash designs were published in 'Tatoo' magazines in the early 2000's, and other works later displayed in a Berkeley Springs art gallery. At times his struggle with mental health shadowed the true intent of his heart and soul, and interrupted relationships he held dear; his devotion and loyalty were endless. A Celebration of Life is planned for 2pm on August 15th in Berkeley Springs, WV. A picnic at the Cacapon Resort State Park will be preceeded by the spreading of his cremains at a nearby overlook. Attire is very casual; an RSVP is appreciated, but not required.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Cacapon Resort State Park
