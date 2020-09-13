1/1
Charles W. Bennett
Charles W. Bennett, 80, a long time resident of Annapolis and avid boater passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones, on September 6th after a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of Scarsdale, New York, Charlie, as his friends called him, graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois and got his MBA from American University in Washington D.C. He worked in Washington D.C. for the Federal Reserve for thirty years. After he retired, he enjoyed taking his boat Blue Moon on trips up and down the East Coast with his beloved wife Nancy and his dogs Maddie and Nellie. In addition to sailing, he loved technology and computers and always had the latest and greatest gadgets and gizmos. He is remembered for always helping extended family members, close friends or people who just needed their boat towed. He was always willing to help and assist anyone who was in need. His infectious smile, good humour, love of his friends and family made him a joy to be around. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy N. Bennett, his daughter Sally B. Bennett of Annapolis and his daughter Kelly B. Kristoff and her husband Paul M. Kristoff of Towson, Maryland. He has three grandchildren, Caitlin, Carter and Charles, all of Towson, Maryland. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation : www.cbf.org/memorial or Special Olympics of Maryland: www.OverTheEdgeMD.com . An online guest book is available at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
2 entries
September 12, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
September 11, 2020
We lost a giant, in the passing of dearly beloved Charlie Bennett. A great chasm of sadness has been created. However, it is hoped with the passage of time, the cavity will be filled with fond memories of his warm and expansive personality, his depth, devotion, dedication and genuine caring. His magnetic smile lightened many dark rooms.
A friend the caliber of Charlie comes along once in a lifetime. In counting our blessings we consider the Bennett family friendship at the top! We wish the family peace, comfort and goodwill. May God bless you all! Doug & Nancy Smith. Pinehurst, NC
Doug Smith
Friend
