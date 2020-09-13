We lost a giant, in the passing of dearly beloved Charlie Bennett. A great chasm of sadness has been created. However, it is hoped with the passage of time, the cavity will be filled with fond memories of his warm and expansive personality, his depth, devotion, dedication and genuine caring. His magnetic smile lightened many dark rooms.

A friend the caliber of Charlie comes along once in a lifetime. In counting our blessings we consider the Bennett family friendship at the top! We wish the family peace, comfort and goodwill. May God bless you all! Doug & Nancy Smith. Pinehurst, NC

Doug Smith

Friend