Charles W. Bennett, 80, a long time resident of Annapolis and avid boater passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones, on September 6th after a lengthy battle with cancer. A native of Scarsdale, New York, Charlie, as his friends called him, graduated from Northwestern University in Illinois and got his MBA from American University in Washington D.C. He worked in Washington D.C. for the Federal Reserve for thirty years. After he retired, he enjoyed taking his boat Blue Moon on trips up and down the East Coast with his beloved wife Nancy and his dogs Maddie and Nellie. In addition to sailing, he loved technology and computers and always had the latest and greatest gadgets and gizmos. He is remembered for always helping extended family members, close friends or people who just needed their boat towed. He was always willing to help and assist anyone who was in need. His infectious smile, good humour, love of his friends and family made him a joy to be around. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy N. Bennett, his daughter Sally B. Bennett of Annapolis and his daughter Kelly B. Kristoff and her husband Paul M. Kristoff of Towson, Maryland. He has three grandchildren, Caitlin, Carter and Charles, all of Towson, Maryland. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation : www.cbf.org/memorial
or Special Olympics
of Maryland: www.OverTheEdgeMD.com
