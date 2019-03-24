Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. "Billy" Fisher. View Sign

On March 22, 2019 Billy Fisher passed away at his home in Eastport from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded and comforted by his family. Born to Charles W. Fisher, Sr and Lucille Fisher on April 13, 1930. A life long resident of Annapolis, Billy was a retired construction worker for Goddard Space Center in Greenbelt. Billy enjoyed fishing, crabbing and remodeling projects for friends and family.Billy served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952, in the Pacific, stationed in Truk and Guam. He was a member of the American Legion Post 175 and the Eastport Democratic Club. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret Jamar of Arnold and Ella Marie Gentile of CA. A viewing will be held on Tuesday March 26 from 3p.m to 5p.m. at the Taylor Funeral Home at 147 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, MD 21401. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 27, also at the Taylor Funeral Home. A private burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Billy's name to Hospice of the Chesapeake at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org or at https://www.michaeljfox.org Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

