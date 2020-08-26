Charles Wesley Herron, Sr., 78, of Glen Burnie, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Charles was born on February 16, 1942, in Lee County, Virginia, to the late Ora and Ulysses Herron. He worked as a grocery clerk for many years at various stores and after retiring, he worked at Clauss Liquors in Glen Burnie for 25 years. Charles enjoyed gardening, building, vacationing at his cabin, and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Lydia "Lee" Herron; his loving children, Sherry (Gerard) Varner, Tina (Stephen) Magrowsky, and Charles (Chuck) Herron, Jr.; his beloved grandchildren, Stephanie (Mark) Uzarowski, Brittany Varner, and Brandon Magrowsky; his cherished great-grandchildren, Ashton, Charli, and Brayden Uzarowski, and Paisley Varner; and his dear brother, Gerald Herron. In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by two siblings, Wanda Jones and Burlin Herron, Sr. The family received visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Tuesday, August 25, from 4-8 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be Private. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. To offer condolences to the Herron family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
.