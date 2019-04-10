Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. Vernon Sr.. View Sign

Charles William "Beets" Vernon, Sr., 85, of Gambrills passed away on April 4, 2019. Charles was employed as a Machinist at Nevamar Industrial. He was a member of the NRA, the Glen Burnie Moose, and Street Survivors of Maryland Car Club. Charles enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, stock car racing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and took pride in helping others whenever he could. Charles was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Doris Mae Vernon. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Bonnie; two sons, Chuck Vernon and his wife, Susan, and Wayne Vernon and his wife, Donna; two step-daughters, Dawn Steele and her husband, Lewis, and Elizabeth Buxton and her husband, Ed; his grandchildren, Heather Freiert, Cody Vernon and Caitlyn Vernon; and one great-grandson, Owen Maher.The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Thursday, April 11th from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 12th, 1 PM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Diechgraber Cemetery. Donations may be made in his name to a . For more information, please visit

1 2nd Avenue SW

Glen Burnie , MD 21061

