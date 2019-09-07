Charles D. Wright, 60, a resident of Glen Burnie for over 30 years died on September 2, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He was born in Baltimore, MD on January 31, 1959 to the late Ruth and Edward J. Wright, Sr. Mr. Wright was an automotive technician for Atlantic Transmission Service in Brooklyn for 13 years and prior to that he was employed by Glen Burnie Automatic Transmissions for over 10 years. Charles enjoyed watching television in his free time. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother in law George Floyd and nephew William Wright. He is survived by his brother Edward J. Wright, Jr and his wife Theresa, his sister Juanita Floyd, 1 niece, 3 nephews, and many great nieces and nephews. Friends may visit on Saturday from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will begin at 8:00 PM. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019