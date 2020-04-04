Charlotte Bertha Mosley Comstock White, of Severna Park, MD, passed away on March 29th, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on June 4, 1936 and grew up at Fort Meade, MD. She was married to the late Thomas E. Comstock and later remarried the also late Robert R. White. Charlotte survived by her two daughters, Nancy Snyder and Linda Kregelka; grandchildren: Jason Bowen, Mark Snyder, Jeffrey Fontaneau, Thomas Snyder, Jennifer Fontaneau, Arminda Snyder, Joe Fontaneau, Miranda Snyder; her beloved great-grandchildren: Jason Bowen, Damien Bowen, Thelma Bowen, Wyatt Fontaneau; and her brother, Charles "Buddy" Mosley. Charlotte faced serious health challenges, and was always a fighter. However, this March she lost the fight due to the flu and pneumonia, in addition to complications with her chronic autoimmune disease, myasthenia graves. Charlotte was a retired Executive Secretary for the Department of Defense. Her hobbies included reading scandal sheets, watching ALL the soap operas, and she loved shopping. The world will miss Charlotte's smile, passion for gift giving, and love of sweets. Your family hopes you are surrounded by all the sticky buns and red-colored things you can find up in heaven. If you wish to honor Charlotte at her funeral, in lieu of flowers, her family is respectfully asking for donations to the Myasthenia Foundation, a chronic disease she fought until her last days. Information can be found here: https://myasthenia.org. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Charlotte's funeral and visitations will be held in private on Wednesday, April 8th at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. There will be a public memorial at a later date, should you wish to come celebrate Charlotte's life. More details on the memorial service will be shared when they become available.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 4, 2020