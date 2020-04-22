Charlotte "Sissy" Marie Asher-Rogers passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on April 19, 2020. Charlotte was born on October 18, 1943 in Annapolis, Maryland. She attended Annapolis High School and was in the graduating class of 1961. Charlotte and her husband James were married in 2010. She worked as a Deli Clerk at Safeway in Edgewater, MD. When Charlotte wasn't attending church at Chesapeake Christian Fellowship in Davidsonville, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting and traveling. Charlotte is survived by her loving and devoted husband James M. Rogers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. and Frances E. Asher, brothers, Robert H., Kenneth E. and James L. Asher and grandparents, Charlotte Crutchley and Edward A. Asher. There will be a private visitation at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care on Saturday, April 25, 2020 with a private graveside at Hope Chapel Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now and The American Cancer Fund www.americancancerfund.org/donate/fight-cancer-in-america
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020