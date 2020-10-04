Charlotte Mildred Kuhfahl on September 30, 2020 of Edgewater, MD. Beloved wife of the late Clifford H. Kuhfahl. Loving mother of Clifton Kuhfahl of Lusby, MD, Gloria Cutler of Okeechobee, FL, Linda Messervy of Fruit Cove, FL and Darlene Bryant of Forest Hill, MD. Sister of Ronald Tyrrell. Preceding her in death are her parents, Edward and Mildred Tyrrell; and brothers, Roger and Charles Tyrrell. Grandmother of four and great-grandmother of seven. Relatives and friends may call at the Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. 905 Galesville Road Galesville, MD on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 where services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00AM. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
.