Charlotte Verbus
1939 - 2020
Charlotte Jane Verbus, 81, of Pasadena, MD, passed away on June 26, 2020, from a short battle with lung cancer. Charlotte was born in Baltimore, MD on May 28, 1939. She retired as a Cafeteria Manager from Marley Glen School. After retirement, she worked in the bakery and deli at Lauers in Riviera Beach. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, building puzzles, and weekly grocery store trips. Charlotte was married to Larry Verbus on February 28, 1962; they were married 59 years. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Verbus; her children, Donald Townsend and wife Joan, Beverly Bailey, and Darlene Fix; her grandchildren Jack, Melissa, Brittany, Ray, Megan, and Eric; and her great-grandchildren Dustin Jr., Collin, Emma, Charlotte, and Bennett. Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents John and Beverly Wallman; her siblings Charles, John, Mary, and Bill; her daughter Connie Kolomaznik; and her son-in-law Robert Bailey. The family plans on coming together and celebrating her life at a later date. No services will be held.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
My condolences to my cousins and my Uncle Larry . Aunt Tiny was my our favorite aunt and we will miss her dearly. Prayers to help strengthening them and may God bless
Anna Dargan and Bonnie Lynskey
Family
