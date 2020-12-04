Charlotte Alice "Susie" Wheeler, 82, of West Jefferson died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Bluebird Retirement Community, London. Born September 3, 1938 in Marlinton, West Virginia; she was a daughter of Raymond and Mary (Mogie) Rexrode. Charlotte retired as the bank manager for the former Annapolis Bank and Trust Company. Survivors include her sons Gary Wheeler of West Jefferson and Ray (Beth) Wheeler of Aiken, SC; grandchildren Gary Wheeler, Jr and Amanda Wheeler; great grandsons Joey and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Bobby Wheeler on September 16, 2020. Visitation and funeral services will not be observed. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
.