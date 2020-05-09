Charlretta McNeill
1960 - 2020
Charlretta Tyree McNeill, a resident of West River, MD, affectionately, known as "Tyree", passed peacefully at home on May 5, 2020. Tyree was born August 1, 1960, to the late Charles and Evelyn (Bias) Edmonds. Tyree grew up on her family farm in Davidsonville and was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. Tyree worked at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Tyree was known for her pleasant smile, optimistic attitude, and wit. She had the ability to make conversation with anyone willing to listen. She always said, "Don't sweat the small stuff." Her motto was, "each one helps one." She believed in creating and maintaining relationships with others. Tyree is survived by her husband Kenneth McNeill, her sons, Braxton, Michael, and Mark McNeill; grandsons, Michael, and Andrew McNeill; siblings Michael and Carlos Edmonds, William (Nellie) and Aris (Lea) Johnson and William Haskin; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. The family will host a public viewing at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 3328 Davidsonville Rd., Davidsonville, MD, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 9:00 am until 11:30 am. A private funeral and interment to follow.

Published in The Capital Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Viewing
9:00 - 11:30 AM
Union Memorial United Methodist Church
Funeral
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 9, 2020
Tyree you will be truly missed!! We loved you but God loved you best. Job well done my Faithful Servant ♥ Love you Always
Demetria Brown
Family
May 9, 2020
Sending my prayers to the family always will remember that beautiful smile
Elvado Smith
Friend
May 9, 2020
I love you so much The same things that make you ❤ Happy make you sad you will be greatly missed until I you again
Darlene Downs
Friend
May 9, 2020
Condolences to the family! She was a wonderful young lady.
Purnell Mould
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charlyne Pinkney
May 8, 2020
My condolences to you and your family. May God strengthen you during this time. Think of the good times that you all shared together, the special memories will help you cope. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help you make it through. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Annette Tyler
Friend
