Charlretta Tyree McNeill, a resident of West River, MD, affectionately, known as "Tyree", passed peacefully at home on May 5, 2020. Tyree was born August 1, 1960, to the late Charles and Evelyn (Bias) Edmonds. Tyree grew up on her family farm in Davidsonville and was a lifelong resident of Anne Arundel County. Tyree worked at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Tyree was known for her pleasant smile, optimistic attitude, and wit. She had the ability to make conversation with anyone willing to listen. She always said, "Don't sweat the small stuff." Her motto was, "each one helps one." She believed in creating and maintaining relationships with others. Tyree is survived by her husband Kenneth McNeill, her sons, Braxton, Michael, and Mark McNeill; grandsons, Michael, and Andrew McNeill; siblings Michael and Carlos Edmonds, William (Nellie) and Aris (Lea) Johnson and William Haskin; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. The family will host a public viewing at Union Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 3328 Davidsonville Rd., Davidsonville, MD, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 9:00 am until 11:30 am. A private funeral and interment to follow.



