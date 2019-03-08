Charly Holmes, 83, a resident of Annapolis and Galesville, died on March 1, 2019 at her long-term care facility in Rockville, Md. Cause of death was dementia. She was predeceased by her husband, David J. Holmes, III. She is survived by her children, Susan Mower of Pensacola, Fl., Stewart Andrews of McLean, Va., and four grandchildren, Anne Mensch of Chesapeake Beach, Md., Hanna Andrews & Duncan Andrews, both of McLean, Va., and Jeremy Mower of Pensacola, Fl. Services to follow at later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019