Charma Cohen Goodman died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Elkton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Elkton, Maryland. She was 91. She was born in Baltimore, MD on March 30, 1928 to the late Thomas and Frances Friedman Cohen. Charma graduated from Forest Park High School in Baltimore, MD in 1947. She later attended Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, MD and Queens College in New York. She enjoyed singing, crossword puzzles, mahjong, scrabble, volunteering at Anne Arundel Hospital Center, helping others, and spending time with good friends. Charma enjoyed her life and liked challenges. She loved her family and giving back to the community. Charma's favorite color was Coral, she hoped to return as a Tropicana Rose Bush. Charma is survived by her nephews: Alan, Robert, David and William Zuckerman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Zuckerman. All services will be private.

