Chela M. Lewis
Lewis, Chela M. nee Ricalo AKA Graciela, M. Chela died peacefully on October 24, 2020 She was the loving wife of the late Charles J. (Chuck) Lewis Sr., mother of the late Thomas E. (Thom) Lewis, and grandmother of the late Megan C. Lewis. Chela is survived by daughter Cathleen D. (Cathy) Thiemens, husband Heino, of Loudonville, OH, son Charles J. (Chuck) Lewis Jr., wife Patricia, of Pasadena, MD, daughter-in-law, Jo Anne (Jo) Lewis, husband Thom, of Apalachiacola, FL, and daughter Cynthia D. (Sally) Seen, husband Greg, of Ellicott City, MD, 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCully-Polyniak Funeral Home, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Wednesday October 28, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. and 7-9 P.M. Service and Interment will be for immediate family only. Goodbye and Godbless. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name Chela M. Lewis to Pasadena United Methodist Church or Pasadena Early Learning Center both located at 61 Ritchie Highway Pasadena, Maryland 21122. Online condolences may be sent to:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
October 25, 2020
Aunt Chela was my mom's baby sister.
Alita Harris
Family
