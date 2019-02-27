Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheri Lee Nicodemus. View Sign

Cheri Lee Nicodemus, age 79 of Gambrills, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born to the late Colonel and Mrs. Francis Lee on September 3, 1939.Eventually settling in Maryland, family and friends were Cheri's passion and delight. She was a proud mother to Major Glen Nicodemus (MD Army National Guard), Jody Weinstein, Kristie Jachimski and Blair Nicodemus. Cheri also cherished her 6 grandchildren Alexandra, Garrett, Taylor, Ryan (USMC), Patrick and Grace.Cheri was always appreciative for her many wonderful friends at The Village of Waugh Chapel, where she served on the Homeowners Board, called numbers at Bingo, and was a helpful friend to everyone. The family extends many thanks and well wishes to those who were good friends to Cheri.Professionally, many employers were blessed to have Cheri on their teams over the years. Most recently, Cheri was the Academic Program Coordinator for the Johns Hopkins University, School of Continuing Education.Cheri loved travel, books, pets, the Baltimore Symphony, cooking, needlepoint and quilting, and was a lifelong member of various local quilting clubs. Born in Spokane, Washington, Cheri lived in many places growing up as her father followed his Army career, including several years in Germany that she fondly remembered, and that instilled a love of travel.In accordance with Cheri's wishes, Cheri's family will host a Celebration of Life service for friends and extended family in the near future at The Village of Waugh Chapel. There will be a private family service for interring Cheri's ashes at Linganore Cemetery in Union Bridge, MD, where she will be laid to rest alongside her late son Glen who passed early in his life from cancer in 1997. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that financial donations be made to the at P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or at

