Cherie Koster loved her life, all 96 years that she was blessed to have. Born in Iowa City, Iowa on September 18, 1922, she attended the University of Iowa through her senior year when she met and married Samuel Koster in 1943 after Sam's graduation from the United States Military Academy. They were loving partners for 64 years during which time Sam served in three wars and they lived overseas in France, Japan and Korea. As a general in the U.S. Army, Cherie and Sam lived in the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York where Sam served as Superintendent. Cherie and Sam had five children, Samuel Koster, Susanne Henley Ross, Nancy Sroka, Robert Koster and John Koster; fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-seven great grandchildren. She and Sam moved from their home in Millersville, Maryland where they had lived for 25 years, to BayWoods of Annapolis in 2004. While Sam died in January 2006, Cherie continued to love her family and life in BayWoods, where she could "do anything I want for the first time in my life!". Cherie loved all of her friends and neighbors at Bay Woods. Cherie passed away on December 6, 2018 in hospice care. Cherie supported two charities, Smile Train and s. A celebration of her life was held at BayWoods on December 15, 2018. Cherie will be interred in a ceremony at West Point on May 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. where her loving husband, Sam is buried, just beside him. They will share a common headstone at the Military Academy cemetery. A service will be conducted at the grave site that date, at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, New York, Section XVIII, Row G, Grove 084C. You will be issued a pass at the Visitor Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train, s, or other . The family requests that a copy of donation to be forwarded to Susanne Henley Ross, 2807 Cox Neck Road, Chester, Maryland 21619 so that an acknowledgement can be sent.

