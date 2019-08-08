Cheryl Lee Ridgeway Bowen, 62, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, MD, died on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Harwood, MD. She was born in 1956 in Annapolis and graduated from Annapolis High School. Cheryl worked for the Court of Appeals for several years and then went to work helping her husband run his business and operate their thoroughbred horse farm. Cheryl won second place in the novice jousting right competition when she was 14. She was the president of the St. Margaret's Pony Club in 1972 and was a championship horse rider/ jumper/ trainer. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Marc Bowen; her son, Christopher Bowen; her grandson, Rocky Bowen and a sister, a brother, two stepbrothers and a stepsister. Friends are invited to celebrate Cheryl's life on Sunday, August 11 from 2 to 5 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD where her funeral service will be held on Monday, August 12 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, 1911 Forest Dr., Annapolis, MD. Contributions may be made to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, P.O. Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403 or retired thoroughbred racehorses in her honor.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019