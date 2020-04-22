On April 19, 2020, Cheryl Angela Burdyck (nee Gauthier), age 63, passed away after a six-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was a resident of Baltimore, MD. Growing up in the Lanham/Seabrook area, she attended DuVal High School. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Joseph L. Burdyck, Jr. and siblings Jean Clarke, Janice Gamiz and John Gauthier, all of Annapolis, MD. She was the beloved aunt of Angela Tenaglia, Jennifer Paquette, Lisa Gamiz, Christopher Gauthier and Michael Gauthier. Cheryl never met a stranger. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Stella Maris Hospice. A joyous celebration of Cheryl's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020