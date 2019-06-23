Born Cheryl Shippy in Cadillac, Michigan on July 23, 1947 to Lyman and Rosezella (Wilson) Shippy. She graduated from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan in 1969 and married Ali Sahin on December 27, 1969. They moved to Maryland in 1971 where Cheryl taught school for 35 years. Cheryl loved antiques and enjoyed reading, gardening and dogs. Cheryl Sahin, age 71, of Crofton, Maryland, formerly of Moorestown, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, Maryland. In addition to her parents Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband Ali on May 16, 1993 and brothers Norman and Fred Shippy. Cheryl is survived by a son Christopher Sahin of Crofton, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church, 48509 E. Moorestown Road, Lake City, MI 49651 with Rev. Josh Henderson officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com. The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City, Michigan.
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 23, 2019