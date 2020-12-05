Cheryl Thome, 69, of Ellicott City, passed away on November 24, 2020. She was born in San Bernardino, California to the late Bernard and Dorothy Millham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Thome. She had retired to Florida just prior to her passing. Cheryl is survived by her three children, Lani D'Ambrisi and her husband, Steve, Remy Chappell and her husband, Nick and Miles Thome; and six grandchildren, Landon, Ben, Alice, Harper, Teagan and Willow.



