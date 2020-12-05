1/1
Cheryl Thome
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Thome, 69, of Ellicott City, passed away on November 24, 2020. She was born in San Bernardino, California to the late Bernard and Dorothy Millham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Thome. She had retired to Florida just prior to her passing. Cheryl is survived by her three children, Lani D'Ambrisi and her husband, Steve, Remy Chappell and her husband, Nick and Miles Thome; and six grandchildren, Landon, Ben, Alice, Harper, Teagan and Willow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved