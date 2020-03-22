Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester G. Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chester G. Davis, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on 17 March 2020, fully surrounded by and immersed with the love of his family. He was 95 years old. Chet, as he was known, was born 29 April 1924 in Brooklyn, New York, to Grover C. and Laura M. Davis. The strength and resolve that defined his life manifested early, when as a young boy he survived double pneumonia. During his formative years he developed a passion for sailing, spending countless hours learning the waters of Sheepshead Bay in New York. Chet went on to graduate from Brooklyn Technical High School, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy , where he joined the submarine service. At the recommendation of his boat captain, he applied for admission to the United States Naval Academy, and subsequently was accepted to the Brigade of Midshipmen after first attending the Naval Academy Prep School. Upon graduating from the Naval Academy, Chet was commissioned as a Navy Ensign and elected to go back to serve as a submarine officer. He served with distinction until 1954, after which he began a career as an engineer in the oil and gas industry that would span more than 35 years, culminating with his retirement from Mobil Oil Corporation in 1991. While attending the Naval Academy Prep School, Chet had the opportunity to attend a Spring Dance at the University of Delaware, where he met Ella Williams Grim, who would go on to become the love of his life. One week after his graduation from USNA, they were married 11 June 1949, in Valley Stream, New York. For their honeymoon they drove across the United States for three weeks, prior to him reporting for duty in San Diego. Together they built a wonderful life and large family that continues to serve as a great legacy to their memory. Chet's passion for being on or around the water stayed with him throughout his entire life. He passed that affection on to his children, all of whom ended up sailing and/or swimming competitively during their childhoods. Chet was also a skilled craftsman; leading the construction of the family home on Long Island back in the late 1950's, and also building a number of boats for his family over the years. For decades he was an active member of the Centerport Yacht Club, where he helped run the summer junior sailing and swim team programs, and later the Annapolis Yacht Club. Far and away however, the greatest joy in Chet's life was spending time with his family. Having now been reunited with his beloved wife of 56 years, Chet is survived by his six children, Susan, Martha, Patty, Kathy, Amy and Chester Jr., their spouses Jeffrey, Lee, Thomas, Gary, Peter and Tina, grandchildren Marisa, Kiersten, Wayne, Teresa, Brian, Marybeth, Sarah, Peter Jr., Ryan, Thomas, Caroline and Hope, and great grandchildren Lucas, Lucy, Reese, Virginia, Jack, Anna, Logan, James, Grace and Kyle. Given the current federal and state guidelines for public gatherings related to the COVID-19 virus, a funeral mass and celebration of life reception will be held at a later date. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

