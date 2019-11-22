The Capital Gazette

Chester Harrison Wolf

Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD
21113
(410)-672-2200
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
1411 Annapolis Road
Odenton, MD 21113
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Episcopal Church
1110 St. Stephen's Church Road
Crownsville, MD
View Map
Obituary
Chester Harrison Wolf, a resident of Crofton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake's Mandrin Inpatient Care Center in Harwood, MD. He was 59. Loving son of Patricia M. Wolf and the late Harrison F. Wolf; Chester is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria; two devoted daughters, Emily (Kristine Salerno) and Sarah; and caring brother, Arthur (Carolyn Kate). The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 3 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1110 St. Stephen's Church Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery (TBD). Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, www.hospicechesapeake.org or Miriam's Kitchen, www.miriamskitchen.org. Online condolences may be made by visiting:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
