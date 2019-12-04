Mr. Chester M. Daughton was born in Aberdeen, MD on July 20, 1927 to the late Mr. Millard and Mrs. Theresa Daughton. Chester was a WWII veteran. He lived in the Glen Burnie area for 64 years where he worked as a courier for Outer Office. He was a member of the American Legion Post 40 and 289, Knights of Columbus and Air Force Association. Chester enjoyed football, baseball, reading and watching westerns. He was a loving husband, proud father and caring grandfather. Mr. Chester M. Daughton passed away peacefully at the First Health Hospice House in West End, NC on November 27, 2019. In addition to his parents, Chester was preceded in death by his brother Franklin Daughton and his grandson Sean Urban. He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Emily V. (Fix) Daughton, three daughters Terri L Thomas, Diane M. Holmes and Nancy M. Harrison. He also leaves two grandchildren Katie Holmes and Michael Holmes and one great-grandchild on the way. His love will live on in the hearts of all those who knew him. Friends may call on the family 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 PM Wednesday, December 4 with funeral services at 11:30 AM on Thursday, December 5 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019