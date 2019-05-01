Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chhaya Kulkarni. View Sign Service Information Lasting Tributes 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-897-4852 Send Flowers Obituary

Chhaya Kulkarni of Annapolis, Maryland, died peacefully at home on April 26, 2019. She was with her husband, both daughters, son-in-law, three grandchildren, and more than a dozen close friends. Chhaya courageously navigated her decade-long journey with cancer with the same positivity and graceful resilience that characterized her entire life. Chhaya Bhalchandra Rege, the daughter of Bhalchandra Rege and Shanta (Kanta) Kulkarni, was born on December 29, 1949, in Vile Parle, Mumbai, India. She graduated from the Parle Tilak Vidyalaya primary, middle and high school in 1966. That same year she represented the state of Maharashtra in the National Basketball Championship. She studied Microbiology at the University of Bombay while continuing to play basketball for the University, and earned a bachelor's degree in Microbiology in 1970. Shortly thereafter, she immigrated to the United States, married Vijay Durgaprasad Kulkarni on May 25, 1970, in the Annapolis Courthouse, and changed her name to Chhaya Vijay Kulkarni. Chhaya and Vijay bought their first home in the Rolling Knolls community of Annapolis, Maryland, in 1975, and built a long and loving life together in Annapolis. Chhaya became a naturalized United States citizen in 1978. She was a dedicated Marylander through and through. Chhaya worked in the microbiology department of Anne Arundel General Hospital in Annapolis from 1971 to 1993. She earned a second bachelor's degree in Biology from UMBC in 1992 and a master's degree in Education from Loyola University in 2000. She taught Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science for Anne Arundel County Public Schools for 20 years, and retired from Southern High School in 2013. Chhaya loved gardening, bird watching, cooking, dolphin sightings, dancing, hiking through the United States National Parks, and traveling the world with her husband. She passionately celebrated the special occasions of her loved ones, and had many friends of different backgrounds due to her adventurous and non-judgmental nature. Her heart-shaped Rice Krispy treats on Valentine's Day were a delight to all who received them, and her love for sunflowers and hummingbirds was legendary. Chhaya committed herself to helping others lead joyful and more meaningful lives in both her birth country and her adopted country. She participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-Day 60 Mile Walk to raise money and awareness for breast cancer. She also supported numerous charities, including the Indian orphanage from which her granddaughter was adopted. Chhaya was a doting wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed. Chhaya is survived by her husband, Vijay Kulkarni; daughter Nina Kulkarni, her husband Nathaniel Worden and their three children, Rajan, Shekar, and Rupa Worden; daughter Shaila Kulkarni; sister Meena Varavdekar, her three children and their families; and countless loved ones that she regarded as family. Services were held at the family home.Written condolences may be sent to Vijay Kulkarni and family, c/o Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019

