The Capital Gazette

Chris Oliver Sr.

Guest Book
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eastport Yacht Club
Annapolis, MD
Obituary
Christopher Robert Oliver Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 with his family at his side. He spent many years as a boat mechanic and a marine engine surveyor in the Annapolis area. Chris is survived by his two children, Chris Oliver Jr. (Maria) and Lisa Filiopoulos (George), and his four grandchildren, Carolyn Oliver, Molly Oliver, Philip Filiopoulos, and Krista Filiopoulos. There will be a memorial at Eastport Yacht Club in Annapolis on Friday, February 21st from 2-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, Chris would have preferred a donation to the American Power Boat Historical Society.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
