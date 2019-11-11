Christiane "Chris" Disque, 69, a 44-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away on November 7, 2019 following a 6 year battle with breast cancer. Born on July 10, 1950 in Schweinfurt, Germany to the late Ernst and Wilma Schoener, Chris immigrated to the United States when she was 19. She graduated Summa Cum Laude and earned an Associate of Arts degree from Anne Arundel Community College. Chris continued her education at the University of Maryland University College where she graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Finance and Accounting degree. She became a certified public accountant and went to work for the State of Maryland and City of Annapolis. Chris also worked part-time at Bay Ridge Wine and Spirits. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, camping, attending German festivals and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Chris is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Disque; two sons, Christian Disque of Easton, MD and Michael Disque of Annapolis; two daughters, Stephanie Disque of Kent Island, MD and Monika Disque of Cape St. Claire, MD; two sisters, Gisela Eckert of Sennfeld, Germany and Ursula Troester of Dittelbrunn, Germany; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Madeline Disque. A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019