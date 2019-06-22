Christina A. Burcham "Gee Gee", 91, a resident of Davidsonville, MD for 48 years and previously of Prince George's County, died of natural causes on Tuesday, June 18 in Harwood, MD. Born on January 5, 1928, in Washington, DC to the late Camillo and Anne Sonntag Vaccaro, Gee Gee was a real estate title administrative assistant and homemaker for most of her life. She was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville and enjoyed participating in the Operation Christmas Child shoebox program and singing. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James S. Burcham and eight siblings. Gee Gee is survived by her children, Margaret Bradley of Gambrills, MD, Christina Burcham of Davidsonville, MD, Kathi Heron of Arnold, MD, Mary Jersild, Deborah Burcham and Patricia Burcham of Crofton, MD, James Burcham of Dunkirk, MD, John Burcham of Queenstown, MD and Joe Burcham of High Point, NC; her grandchildren, Shannon, Shelby, Tina, Justin, Kyle, Cameron and Michael Burcham, Jennifer and Jessica Bradley, Bethany and Taylor Heron, Stephanie Carruba and David Klima and thirteen great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Gee Gee's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, June 24 from 5 to 7 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Tuesday, June 25 at 11 am. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 (hospicechesapeake.org) or Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child (samaritanspurse.org). Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019