Christina "Chris" Mary (Longo) BURGER, 76, of Severna Park, died on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by Andrew Joseph Burger Jr., her devoted husband of 51 years. Chris was born in Ayre, MA, on 19 September 1943 to Daniel James Longo, of Olyphant, PA, and Ethel Mary (Follette) Longo, of Providence, RI. An Army child, she lived in several overseas locations until settling in Waltham, MA, and graduating from Emmanuel College, Boston (1965) with a degree in psychology and an officer commission in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. Chris served from 1965-1968 as an air-traffic controller, attaining the rank of Captain. Chris's passion for education led her to a long career of private tutoring, special education and early childhood education positions in the Anne Arundel County school system and the Edinboro Early School, Severna Park. Chris volunteered her sewing talent to the Annapolis Opera and the Severna Park High School Marching Band. Her interests included gardening, reading, birding, and travel. Chris is survived by two loving sons, Andrew William Burger, of Queenstown, MD and Daniel Joseph Burger, of Charleston, SC and three grandchildren: Tristan Andrew Burger, child of Andrew William Burger and Brittany Hyers of Cordova, MD; and Rose Marie and Flora Josephine Burger, daughters of Daniel Joseph Burger and Emily Rose Cooper. A celebration of life and interment at Epiphany Cemetery of St. Peter's Parish, Odenton will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Emmanuel College, 400 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 735-9715 Online condolences may be placed at:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 22, 2020.
