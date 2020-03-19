Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina Lay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christina Michele Lay "Tina", died on Monday, March 16 in Baltimore, MD. Born on May 22, 1970 in Annapolis, MD to James E. and Linda Stoinoff Smith, Tina graduated from South River High School in 1988 and Slippery Rock University in 1992. She was a member of American Legion Cummings-Behlke Post 226 in Mayo, MD and was a volunteer advocate for Multiple Sclerosis. In her spare time, Tina enjoyed crafting, baking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Christopher E. and Michael W. Smith; her companion, Robert Hopkins and her nephews, Jacob, Brendan, Benjamin, and Harrison Smith. Because of the guidelines set by Gov. Hogan, all services for Tina are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Cummings-Behlke Post 226, P.O. Box 66, Mayo, MD 21106 or the MS Society, 375 Kings Highway, N. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. All arrangements for Tina are private. Online guestbook available at:

Christina Michele Lay "Tina", died on Monday, March 16 in Baltimore, MD. Born on May 22, 1970 in Annapolis, MD to James E. and Linda Stoinoff Smith, Tina graduated from South River High School in 1988 and Slippery Rock University in 1992. She was a member of American Legion Cummings-Behlke Post 226 in Mayo, MD and was a volunteer advocate for Multiple Sclerosis. In her spare time, Tina enjoyed crafting, baking and traveling. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers, Christopher E. and Michael W. Smith; her companion, Robert Hopkins and her nephews, Jacob, Brendan, Benjamin, and Harrison Smith. Because of the guidelines set by Gov. Hogan, all services for Tina are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Cummings-Behlke Post 226, P.O. Box 66, Mayo, MD 21106 or the MS Society, 375 Kings Highway, N. Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. All arrangements for Tina are private. Online guestbook available at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close