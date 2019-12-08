Entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She lived at the Knollwood Military Retirement Community in Washington, DC, but is formerly of Severna Park, MD. She was 75. Christine enjoyed being part of a vibrant French group in Severna Park as well as the community overall. Beloved wife of fifty-three years of Lt. Col. William J. Lewandowski, USAF (Ret.); devoted mother of Cheryl Clowes (husband, Tom), Jimmy Lewandowski (wife, Jill), and Melissa Prelewicz (husband, Greg); cherished grandmother of Megan, Alec, Carolyn, Lillian, Kylie, and Julia; and loving sister of Janice Castillo (husband, Al) and Martin Radomski (wife, Linda). Family will receive friends at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Wednesday, December 18, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at the chapel at Knollwood Military Retirement Community, 6200 Oregon Avenue, NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, December 19 at 11:00 am. Christine will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Friday, February 7, 2020, with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Memorial Chapel at Ft. Myer at 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Chris to the Army Distaff Foundation (at Knollwood) www.armydistaff.org or the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, Pennsylvania 18901 (www.dementiasociety.org)
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019