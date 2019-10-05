Christine Waters Gordon Malloy

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Waters Gordon Malloy.
Service Information
St Athanasius Rectory
4708 Prudence St
Baltimore, MD 21226
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Athanasius chapel
4708 Prudence street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
St. Athanasius chapel
4708 Prudence street
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christine Ann Gordon entered into God's kingdom for eternal rest on August 20,2019. Christine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who had a strong passion for community service in her local town of Crystal River, FL. Memorial service will be held at St. Athanasius chapel located at 4708 Prudence street, Baltimore, MD. 21226 on October 12 at 11:30. Immediately following the service there will be a gathering to celebrate Christine's life in the church hall.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.