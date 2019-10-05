Christine Ann Gordon entered into God's kingdom for eternal rest on August 20,2019. Christine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who had a strong passion for community service in her local town of Crystal River, FL. Memorial service will be held at St. Athanasius chapel located at 4708 Prudence street, Baltimore, MD. 21226 on October 12 at 11:30. Immediately following the service there will be a gathering to celebrate Christine's life in the church hall.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019