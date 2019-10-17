Christopher (Chris) Eric Beisler, 67, of Newton and formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully at his residence with his family by his side, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born September 16, 1952 in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late Charles Beisler and Barbara Smith Martel. Chris was a proud, unselfish, honest, brave, hardworking and strong man. He was a loving and devoted husband, dad, and Grampy. His passion and love of motor sports created many wonderful family memories. This passion has passed down and is continuing to live on through the family NLS Race team. He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginny) Beisler; daughter, Erica Brown and husband Cory of Hickory, NC; son, Clifford (Cliff) Beisler and wife Elizabeth of Conover, NC; grandchildren: Jeremy and Ryan Brown, Madelyn and Cayden Beisler; brothers: Peter and Robert Beisler; a special cousin, Paul Dixon of Park Ridge, NJ; his loyal, mischievous horse Chance, and many friends whom he considered family, especially Corey Danley and his family. A Celebration of Chris's Life will be held at the family residence on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Donations can be made to the Smith Family Scholarship Foundation, 25 South 5th Street Parkridge, NJ 07656, who provides annual scholarships to seniors pursuing careers in the field of education, including classroom teaching, nursing, counseling, special education, and library studies. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Christopher (Chris) Eric Beisler and on-line condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019