Christopher Carl Chaney, Jr. passed away on April 21, 2019. Beloved son of Christopher, Sr. and Tracey Chaney; loving father of Cayleigh Thorn-Chaney and Gracelin Chaney; dear grandson of the late JoAnn and the late James Chaney and Larry Ezzell, Janet Ezzell and Danny Turner; also survived by Erica Dickerson and many other family, friends and relatives.Christopher enjoyed working on cars with his father and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all.Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019