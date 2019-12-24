Christopher "Chris" Hettenhouser, 42, of Ridgely, MD and previously of Edgewater, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Chris graduated from South River High School and went on to become an auto mechanic. He was a classic car aficionado and enjoyed attending classic car shows. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hettenhouser. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Hettenhouser and sister, Lynn (George) Poknis of Edgewater. All services will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019