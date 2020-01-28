Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Jackson. View Sign Service Information Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Severna Park United Methodist Church 731 Benfield Road Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Stevens Jackson, 69, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD. Born in Atlanta, GA, on October 20, 1950, to Kermit Bruce Jackson and Shirley Heath Fleet, Chris grew up alongside his two sisters in Tenafly and Basking Ridge, NJ. He graduated from Shikellamy High School in Sunbury, PA, in 1969, and attended Emerson College in Boston, MA. Shortly thereafter, he moved back to Sunbury and met the love of his life, Susan Grubb Jackson. Following their marriage in June of 1975, Chris and Susan lived in San Francisco, Denver, Boston, the Chicago area, and Duxbury, MA, before settling in Millersville, MD, with their sons in 1992. Chris led a long and successful management career, providing hospitality services for major healthcare accounts for Sodexho and Marriott Management Services. Late in his career, he served as executive director at assisted and independent living facilities including Sunrise of Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD, Brookdale Senior Living in Towson, MD, and HeartFields Assisted Living in Easton, MD. After buying his dream home overlooking the Corsica River, he retired at age 66 in Centreville, MD. In his free time Chris enjoyed the simple things, like mowing the lawn or watching a ballgame. He loved summer vacations to Martha's Vineyard and listening to James Taylor and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He was a lifelong New York Giants and New York Yankees fan. Always an artist, he spent his teenage years as the lead singer in several bands. In retirement, he learned to paint with pastels at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. He also served on the Town of Centreville Planning Commission and volunteered for Compass Regional Hospice, visiting patients in their final days. He had just begun exploring local waterways in his new Boston Whaler. But above all, what Chris loved most was spending time with his family. Chris marveled at the accomplishments of his wife and sons, and made his five grandchildren feel like the most important kids in the world. Chris is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan Grubb Jackson, his sons Phillip (wife Emily) and Alex (wife Janelle), his grandsons Christopher, Benjamin, Miles and Grant, and granddaughter Claire. He is also survived by his sisters, Carole Dilley (husband Jim) and Barbara Hoffman, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Road, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Please feel free to dress comfortably. Chris would wear a button-down shirt, salmon shorts and boat shoes, without socks. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD 21617, or The MedStar Washington Hospital Center Stroke Center, Washington, DC 20010.

