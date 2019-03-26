|
|
Christopher John Whelehan, 78, passed away peacefully March 19, 2019 at his home in Bowie, MD. Preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Barbara Mack Whelehan, he is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Christine, sisters Catherine Fox and Mary Lowry, step-daughters Kathleen Russell (William), Mary Zabora (Milton), Anne Marie White (Paul), Eileen Frazier (Michael) and 13 grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m at Sacred Heart Chapel, 16501 Annapolis Rd., Bowie, MD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90-A Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019