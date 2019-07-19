Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis Send Flowers Obituary

Lanenga, Christopher John, 48, of Catonsville, Maryland on Sunday. 7/14/2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Chris died peacefully, in the presence of his wife, sister, and parents, while under care of Season's Hospice. He was born in Annapolis Maryland on August 4, 1970 to parents David and Jacquelyn (Schoonover) Lanenga. Chris was a 1988 graduate of Annapolis Senior High School. Until his illness, he was employed by Capital Power Group (CPG), where he was foreman of a crew of technicians who specialized in Uninterruptible Power Supplies. He enjoyed owning and driving motorcycles. He was a huge fan and avid supporter of Washington Redskins football. He would buy anything that had the Redskins logo, and even had the logo on his hard hat at work. Chris had a special and unique talent for his relationships with children. He had amazing rapport with every one of his nephews. He had a weird laugh that is gone now, but will live forever in the laughter of his nephew Alec, who imitates him perfectly. Chris leaves behind his wife, Patricia (Bauer) Lanenga of Catonsville, Maryland, whom he married in 1998; his parents, David and Jackie Lanenga of Annapolis MD, his sister Julie Ann Lanenga Nowak (Angelo Matthews) of Edgewater, MD; and his nephew, Alec John Matthews of Edgewater, MD. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis at 11:00 am on Saturday, 8/3/2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago IL 60677.

Lanenga, Christopher John, 48, of Catonsville, Maryland on Sunday. 7/14/2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Chris died peacefully, in the presence of his wife, sister, and parents, while under care of Season's Hospice. He was born in Annapolis Maryland on August 4, 1970 to parents David and Jacquelyn (Schoonover) Lanenga. Chris was a 1988 graduate of Annapolis Senior High School. Until his illness, he was employed by Capital Power Group (CPG), where he was foreman of a crew of technicians who specialized in Uninterruptible Power Supplies. He enjoyed owning and driving motorcycles. He was a huge fan and avid supporter of Washington Redskins football. He would buy anything that had the Redskins logo, and even had the logo on his hard hat at work. Chris had a special and unique talent for his relationships with children. He had amazing rapport with every one of his nephews. He had a weird laugh that is gone now, but will live forever in the laughter of his nephew Alec, who imitates him perfectly. Chris leaves behind his wife, Patricia (Bauer) Lanenga of Catonsville, Maryland, whom he married in 1998; his parents, David and Jackie Lanenga of Annapolis MD, his sister Julie Ann Lanenga Nowak (Angelo Matthews) of Edgewater, MD; and his nephew, Alec John Matthews of Edgewater, MD. He also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis at 11:00 am on Saturday, 8/3/2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago IL 60677. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close