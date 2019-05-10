Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher "Ryan" Seth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher "Ryan" Seth passed away May 2nd, 2019 at the age of 46 after a valiant struggle with an aggressive form of cancer. More importantly Ryan lived life fully. Ryan grew up on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and was proud of his deep family shore roots. He attended Queen Anne's County High School where he played lacrosse. He went on to Chesapeake College, Salisbury, and Towson. While at Towson Ryan met Jenny, his wife and best friend of 20 years. They moved to Annapolis and had two daughters, Sydney (20) and Samantha (15). Ryan had a passion for life. He was a runner who owned a running store and coached runners. He was a cyclist who enjoyed mountain, road, tri, and cyclocross biking. Ryan directed the bike course for the local youth triathlon for years. He coached youth lacrosse and officiated at swim meets. Ryan loved the bay, boating and oysters. He got everyone to love what he loved just by suggesting they try it with him. His personality, charm and wit made you want to be around him. He had funny nicknames for many of his close friends. His favorite word was adequate, but he was far from that. Ryan was a family first guy, and his devotion was unconditional. Ryan loved music of all sorts and usually had some dance or jingle to go with songs he liked. He especially loved the Grateful Dead and had all their concerts in his music library. He was also a collector of pens, watches, ball caps and books. He was very stylish and had an outfit for everything from fishing to black tie and all in-between. As an avid reader his interests were business, health, self-betterment, classic novels, bio's and more. He was extremely intelligent and was always looking to learn. In the early days of online business Ryan researched and became an expert in marketing, social media, and SEO. He was most recently working as the V.P. of Consumer Media for Hanley Wood in Washington D.C. He had teams in Tucson AZ., San Francisco and Petaluma CA. He loved to travel to see his teams-especially Tucson. Ryan is survived by his wife Jenny, his daughters Sydney and Samantha, his parents William (Bill), and Susan Seth of Centreville MD. Ryan is also survived by his brother Andrew (Andy), sister in law Jodi Seth and nephew Logan. Also surviving are in-laws John and RoseMary Kreiger, sister and brother in- law Ali Colman and Rob Snyder and nephews Tommy, Jackson and niece Anna. And his beloved Huskey dog Chelsea also survives him. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. A celebration of Ryan's life will be held at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (Phillip Merrill Center) 6 Herndon Ave. Annapolis MD. 21403 On May 22nd, 2019 from 4-9pm. Ryan loved a party and didn't want a sad funeral. Donations can be made in his name to the Community for Betterment Foundation, Oyster Recovery Partnership, or Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

