Chrystal Clements

Passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at 95 years of age. Born Chrystal Nadine Bolt to Edward Bolt and Hazel Seymour Bolt in Mainesburg, PA. Raised on her family dairy farm, Chrystal never traveled out of Pennsylvania until she was in her teens when she boarded a bus for Washington, DC to work in a Government typing pool. She met her future husband, Anthony (Buddy) Clements, on a blind date and they were married when he returned from service in the Army during World War II. Chrystal was a devoted mother who chose to stay at home to raise her family. In 1971, Buddy and Chrystal moved to Edgewater, MD where Chrystal resided for the remainder of her life. Widowed in 1982, she never remarried. Chrystal was active in the local community and was on a bowling team into her eighties. She was an avid card player and enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines. As a special event for her 85th birthday, she asked her children to take her to Las Vegas for a family vacation. She had such a good time on that trip that her 90th birthday found her once again sitting at the slots with her kids in Las Vegas. In recent years, as her health deteriorated, her daughter, Pat moved in with Chrystal to take loving care of her. Despite her declining physical health, she maintained a sharp mind well into her nineties and continued to enjoy going to casinos and playing cards with her family. Those fortunate enough to know Chrystal were touched by her gentle nature and unassuming demeanor. She was thoughtful, never failing to send a card on birthdays, and did not have a bad word to say about anyone. She will be forever remembered with love by her children Patricia Marcopulos of Edgewater, MD, Tony Clements and wife Cathy of Rose Haven, MD, Raymond Clements and wife Lucia of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Vete Clements and wife Lois of Herndon, VA. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Mitchell of Mesa, Arizona, her grandchildren, Derek and wife Laura, Matthew and wife Jennifer, Paul and wife Jen, Tony (Todd), Blue and Ariana as well as her great-grandchildren, Drew, Calli, Gavin, Jessica, Troy, Maya, Calyn, and Kai. She was beloved by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Anthony Clements, her brother Clayton Bolt, sister Carol Fishburn and grandson Jason Nicolas Clements. At Chrystal's request, no service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
