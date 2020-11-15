Chuck Roydhouse passed away peacefully on November 13,2020. at the age of 93 surrounded by family. A lifelong Annapolis resident, Chuck was born in Hells Point, where the Naval Academy Field House is currently located. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army during WWII. He was a Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne and liberated concentration camps in Germany and Poland. After the war Chuck worked for the Annapolis and Naval Academy Fire Departments and was the past Fire Chief of the West Annapolis Fire Department. Active in the community and his passion to help others, Chuck was an instructor for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute University of Maryland, American Red Cross, American Heart Association and coached Youth Football for the Annapolis Athletic Association. Chuck was active in Scouting for over 45 years serving as Assistant Scout Master Boy Scout Troop 454, District Commissioner Baltimore Area Council, Capital District Boy Scouts of America and Chairman of the Eagle Scout Review Board. He was a member of the Annapolis Elks Lodge 622, Annapolis Masonic Lodge 89, VFW and American Legion. Chuck retired after 47 years as the Director of Safety David Taylor Research and Development Laboratory Annapolis/Carderock Department of the United States Navy. Anyone who knew Chuck knew that he was the most loving father, spouse and grandfather a family could ask for. Chuck was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years Ann Roydhouse (nee Wade), brother Tom Roydhouse and sister Shirley Bender. He is survived by his son, Chuck Roydhouse II (Linda) ,daughter Charlotte and his grandson, Chuck Roydhouse III. Due to Covid-19 a Memorial Service/ Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sweep Away Cancer www.sweepawaycancer.com
PO BOX 753 Plainfield Indiana 46168.